Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $125,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,154. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

