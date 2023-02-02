HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $30,201.60 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $30,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at $869,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

