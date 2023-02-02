HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $30,201.60 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $30,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at $869,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.68.
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.
