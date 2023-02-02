Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion. Hologic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $83.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hologic by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

