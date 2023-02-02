Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Cowen

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

