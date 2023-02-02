Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.28 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.54.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

