Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.83.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 16.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Hologic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

