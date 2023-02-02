Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.95

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.95 and last traded at $109.57, with a volume of 17033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

