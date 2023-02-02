HI Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HI has a total market capitalization of $66.82 million and $526,526.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00221192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002756 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02488137 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $600,718.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

