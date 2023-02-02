Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 136.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

