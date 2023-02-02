HEX Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, HEX has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $18.51 billion and $15.44 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00410775 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.38 or 0.28833404 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00555253 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.