HEX Price Hits $0.0326 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. HEX has a market cap of $18.64 billion and approximately $14.33 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
