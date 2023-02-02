Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29-$9.46 EPS.

Hershey Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.20. The company had a trading volume of 716,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hershey by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

