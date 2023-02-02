Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29-$9.46 EPS.
Hershey Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.20. The company had a trading volume of 716,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hershey by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.