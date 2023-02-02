Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 283,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

