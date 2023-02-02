Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 950,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

