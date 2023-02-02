Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 35,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 359,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.