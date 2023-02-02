Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

