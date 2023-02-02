Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ABB by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ABB by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ABB by 9.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

