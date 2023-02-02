Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.28.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $232.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

