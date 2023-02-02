Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,448. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

