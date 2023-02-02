Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

