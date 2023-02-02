Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $133,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,182. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

