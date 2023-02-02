Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,810 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. 3,231,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

