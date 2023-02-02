Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) versus Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Financial Review

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.57% 8.65% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $187.67 million 3.61 $61.12 million $1.32 10.75

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.