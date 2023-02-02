Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

