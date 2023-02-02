Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $354.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

