Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SIRI stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

