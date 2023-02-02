Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Shares of HP stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

