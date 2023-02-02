Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Position Increased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

