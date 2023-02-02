HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.83) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.