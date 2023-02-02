Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0687

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $48.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00092241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024981 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,045,655,064 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

