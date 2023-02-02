HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 26.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

