HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $261.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

