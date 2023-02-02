Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $568.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $4,215,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

