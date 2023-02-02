Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

