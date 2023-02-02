Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Cardinal Health makes up 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 727,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.