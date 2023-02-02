Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $35,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $259.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,296. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $261.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.