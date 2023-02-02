Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

SMH traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $290.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

