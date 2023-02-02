Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 87 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $2,483,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,527. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.49 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

