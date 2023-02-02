Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €158.10 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of HNR1 traded down €9.35 ($10.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €176.85 ($192.23). The stock had a trading volume of 457,791 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.18. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

