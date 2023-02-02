Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $7.37. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 5,244,354 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.