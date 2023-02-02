Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 21.7 %

NYSE:HBI traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,459,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $282,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

