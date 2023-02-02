Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
NYSE:WSM traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.15. 485,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,820. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.41.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
