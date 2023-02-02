Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $265.39. 90,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

