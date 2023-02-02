Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.90 ($14.02) and last traded at €12.96 ($14.09). 51,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.08 ($14.22).

The stock has a market cap of $939.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.30.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

