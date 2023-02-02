Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) versus Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Financial Comparison

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halma and Vinci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $2.08 billion 4.79 $333.80 million N/A N/A Vinci $58.44 billion 1.16 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Halma has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Halma and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vinci 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vinci has a consensus target price of $114.67, indicating a potential upside of 297.60%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci is more favorable than Halma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats Halma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems. This segment serves elevator safety, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow, fire detection, pressure management, industrial access control, and safe storage and transfer markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; water, air and gases monitoring technologies; instruments that detect hazardous gases and analyses air quality; and systems for water analysis and treatment. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; laboratory devices and systems that provide information to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable positive outcomes across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Energy segment provides services in the energy sector, manufacturing and energy -related serives. The Construction segment handles major projects, specialty networks, and proximity. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre Cedex, France.

