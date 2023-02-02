Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,146.50

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,146.50 ($26.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,154 ($26.60). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,148 ($26.53), with a volume of 488,550 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.86) to GBX 2,190 ($27.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,114 ($26.11).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,146.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,854.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 7.86 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

