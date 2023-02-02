GXChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,398.59 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $2,398.59 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

