Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 8,679 shares.The stock last traded at $11.24 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Guild Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $686.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $261.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

