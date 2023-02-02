Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,810.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,810 ($34.70) and last traded at GBX 2,808.88 ($34.69), with a volume of 331272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($33.35).

GRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($44.46) to GBX 3,000 ($37.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.08) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,443.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,379.31.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

