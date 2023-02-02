Grand Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. 1,584,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.